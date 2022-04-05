Allen Capital Group LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after buying an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,713,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

NYSE DIS opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.59. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

