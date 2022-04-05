Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALIZY. Citigroup raised shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($302.20) to €250.00 ($274.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($274.73) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 233,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,671. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. Allianz has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.20.
Allianz Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allianz (ALIZY)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.