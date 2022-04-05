Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 48,740 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,777,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $562.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $580.69 and a 200-day moving average of $639.85. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $544.59 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

