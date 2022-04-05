Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 499,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,444,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.30% of Service Co. International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Service Co. International by 2,003.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Service Co. International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

NYSE SCI opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

