Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 935,002 Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 935,002 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,536,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.39% of Bancolombia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

CIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%. Analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.828 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

