Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $34.46 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,459,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE opened at $417.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.13. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $437.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.06.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

