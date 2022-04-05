Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 64,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $30,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $409.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.29 and a twelve month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

