Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 273,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,585,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.36% of Brunswick as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Brunswick by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Brunswick by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

NYSE:BC opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

