Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 233,976 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Electronic Arts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $49,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $437,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,330 shares of company stock worth $6,677,196. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $128.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

