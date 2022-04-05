Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 529,400 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 529,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,667,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.73% of Revolve Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 117,304 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of RVLV opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,369 shares of company stock worth $10,448,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.