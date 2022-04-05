Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $33.20 Million Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,573,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,197,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The India Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The India Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The India Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The India Fund by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in The India Fund by 17.2% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 71,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The India Fund by 44.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. 21.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFN stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

