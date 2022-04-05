Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Director Sells 15,000 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALNY traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,835. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

