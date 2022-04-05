ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.20% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $14,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,356,000 after acquiring an additional 131,471 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 214.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,336 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 399.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000.

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

