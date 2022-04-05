Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Shares Down 2.3%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.84. 95,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,252,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 3.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

