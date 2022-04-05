Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:ATAQU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:ATAQU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.
