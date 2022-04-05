Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATUSF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Shares of ATUSF traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,546. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.