ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $19.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $789.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.71.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after acquiring an additional 970,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 580,779 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,113,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,024,000 after purchasing an additional 507,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 225,841 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

