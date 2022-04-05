ALX Oncology’s (ALXO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALXO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALXO opened at $19.46 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $789.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,627,000 after buying an additional 970,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after buying an additional 580,779 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $41,113,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,024,000 after buying an additional 507,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 225,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.