Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,772 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Amcor worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Amcor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 345.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCR. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

