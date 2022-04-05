American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of AXL stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,378. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.82 million, a PE ratio of 246.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 580,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

