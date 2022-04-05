American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.71.

NYSE:AEO opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

