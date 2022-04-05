American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.53

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.53 and last traded at $102.25, with a volume of 22350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.