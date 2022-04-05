American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,689 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,117. The company has a market cap of $140.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.03 and its 200-day moving average is $175.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

