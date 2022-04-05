American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

AXP stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.01. 76,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.