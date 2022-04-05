American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.12

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.12 and traded as low as C$4.09. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 96,997 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$322.76 million and a P/E ratio of -16.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

