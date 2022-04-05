American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of American Water Works worth $21,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 282.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.67. 5,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,649. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day moving average is $167.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.20 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

