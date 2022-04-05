American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.67.

Several brokerages have commented on AMWD. StockNews.com started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ AMWD traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.07. 140,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $105.90. The stock has a market cap of $813.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $49,888.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,036 shares of company stock valued at $798,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after buying an additional 140,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 24.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 64,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

