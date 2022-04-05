Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $18,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMPH opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.00.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.