Ana Maria White Sells 169 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total value of $35,479.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.67. 12,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,149. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. F5’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in F5 by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 35.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 479 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.12.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

