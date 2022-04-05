Ana Maria White Sells 169 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total value of $35,479.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.67. 12,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,149. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in F5 by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 35.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 479 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.12.
About F5 (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.