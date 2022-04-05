Analysts Anticipate AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AvidXchange.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.78.

AVDX traded down 0.20 on Thursday, hitting 8.93. 8,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 9.33. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of 6.50 and a 12-month high of 27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

