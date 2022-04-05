Analysts Anticipate BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BRC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRC will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRC.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.
About BRC (Get Rating)
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRC (BRCC)
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRC (BRCC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.