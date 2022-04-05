Analysts Anticipate ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) will report sales of $212.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.46 million and the lowest is $205.00 million. ContextLogic reported sales of $772.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.04) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WISH. Loop Capital lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $62,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $2,048,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,581 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 625.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 203,292 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 201.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 72,884 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter worth $54,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter worth $1,109,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 84.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WISH stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 10,255,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,674,752. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.17.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

