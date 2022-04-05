Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Post $0.11 EPS

Analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.26. Pegasystems posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Pegasystems stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.11. 8,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -97.64 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,643,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.