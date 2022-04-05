Analysts Anticipate Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) to Announce $2.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the lowest is $2.41. Regal Rexnord posted earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $146.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.46. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $125.42 and a 1 year high of $176.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

