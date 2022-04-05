Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFSGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saul Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $66,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth $5,597,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth $3,236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,481,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFS opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.30%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

