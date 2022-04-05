Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the highest is $3.67 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $3.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $13.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.57 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. 100,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,891. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

