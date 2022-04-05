Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

