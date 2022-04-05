Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.14). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVFM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Evofem Biosciences stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. 26,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,423. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 737.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 260,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 229,026 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 864,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130,253 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.