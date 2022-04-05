Analysts Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) to report sales of $48.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.58 million and the lowest is $48.50 million. Landec reported sales of $137.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $354.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.00 million to $354.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $196.03 million, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $197.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $129.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ LNDC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $339.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.29.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 90,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Landec by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,813,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 1,583.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 556,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Landec by 2,807.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 439,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Landec by 18,127.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 423,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

