Analysts Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.33). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Silk Road Medical stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,481. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

