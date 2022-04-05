Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) will report $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded down $6.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.14. 71,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,224. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

