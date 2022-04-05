Analysts Issue Forecasts for Icosavax, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Icosavax in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

ICVX stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. Icosavax has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new position in Icosavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,920,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Icosavax by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,935,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Icosavax by 13,479.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Icosavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Icosavax by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Icosavax news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 175,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $794,190.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

