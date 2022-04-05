Analysts Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT at $72.02

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.02.

ACHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

