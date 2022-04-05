Analysts Set Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) PT at C$4.98

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.36.

BTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

BTE traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.55. 3,094,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,226,420. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.39. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$552.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

