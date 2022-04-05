Analysts Set Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) PT at GBX 4,090.71

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,090.71 ($53.65).
Several analysts have issued reports on CKN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,132 ($54.19) to GBX 3,665 ($48.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($58.62) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
LON CKN opened at GBX 3,590 ($47.08) on Friday. Clarkson has a 1 year low of GBX 2,730 ($35.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,225 ($55.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 21.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,412.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,675.39.
About Clarkson (Get Rating)
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
