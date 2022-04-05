Analysts Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target at $94.29

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $77.87. 665,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average of $81.88. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

