Analysts Set Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FOE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. Ferro has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Ferro ( NYSE:FOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.12 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ferro by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ferro by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

