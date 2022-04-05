Analysts Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT at $57.64

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $267,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in International Paper by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after buying an additional 4,620,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $188,782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,949,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,597. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

