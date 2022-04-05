Analysts Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target at $65.96

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 481.7% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,650 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,767,000 after acquiring an additional 931,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in nCino by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,507,000.

NCNO traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.75. 18,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. nCino has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

