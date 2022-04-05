Analysts Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Target Price at C$24.46

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$21.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.09. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$21.81.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. Analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 386.36%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

Topaz Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.